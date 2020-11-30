Illinois to remain at Tier 3 mitigation levels across state in response to possible post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 effects

"We'll be watching the data closely to monitor for a Thanksgiving-related surge in our case count, our positivity rate, our hospitalizations and our ICU admissions"

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that the state will remain at the Tier 3 levels of mitigation of it's COVID-19 response following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

"We are still very much in a precarious place and we have got to take the time to evaluate any Thanksgiving effect before we make any premature adjustments," Pritzker said.

All regions of the state will remain at the Tier 3 levels of mitigations, which were put back in place on Nov. 20.

Tier 3 restrictions include:

Business capacity capped at 25%

Essential places (grocery store, pharmacy) capacity will remain at 50%

No more indoor dining. Patio dining is still an option.

Gaming and entertainment businesses will close.

No gatherings larger than 25 people.

"We'll be watching the data closely to monitor for a Thanksgiving-related surge in our case count, our positivity rate, our hospitalizations and our ICU admissions," Pritzker said. "My prayer, our collective prayer is that everyone stays healthy and that the numbers continue their downward trajectory."

According to the Associated Press, new COVID-19 cases in Illinois have dropped Monday for the third day in a row. There were 6,190 new cases as of Monday, which is the lowest single-day total in more than a month.