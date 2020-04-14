ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has given his latest update on hospitalizations in the state, ventilator use and efforts to "flatten the curve".

Illinois has seen its doubling rate increase in recent days, a strong sign that efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 are working.

The doubling rate is the number of days it takes for coronavirus cases, hospitalizations or deaths to double. The shorter the doubling rate, the steeper the curve and faster the growth. The higher the doubling rate, the slower the growth. The doubling rate is seen as a key statistic in determining the flattening in the curve.

On March 22, Illinois had a doubling rate in cases of 2.02 days. On April 1, it was 3.61 days. As of April 12, the doubling rate is at 8.17 days.

"These numbers are indicators of our growing ability to manage capacity within the health care systems across Illinois," Pritzker said. "We need to stay the course for our efforts to remain effective. I will do what's best to safeguard the health and safety of Illinois' residents."

As of April 13, 4,283 known and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Illinois. There were 1,189 patients in intensive care, and 796 were on ventilators.

Illinois also gave an update on bed utilization at both a statewide and regional level.

In the Edwardsville area, there are 106 total ICU beds. 64 are in use and 42 are available.

You can find more data on bed utilization and availability on the state's website, http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

