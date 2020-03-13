ST. LOUIS — This weekend two highly-anticipated performances of "The Damnation of Faust" and the St. Louis Symphony's Youth Orchestra were expected to hit the stage at Powell Symphony Hall, but not anymore due to the coronavirus.

"We're just living in a sense of uncertainty right now," said Marie-Helene Bernard, the President and CEO of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Bernard said in light of the City's new public health emergency declaration, all three concerts at Powell are now canceled.

"I never imagined I would cancel a concert because of a pandemic situation that is totally surreal, but we deeply care about just doing the right thing. The directives were given basically be healthy and safe and contribute not to the spread of the virus," said the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's President.

Powell Hall's auditorium can seat about 2,700 people.

"In the last two to three weeks, we have enhanced cleaning procedures in the hall at all levels," added Marie-Helene Bernard.

Meanwhile, down the street, the Fox Theatre is also following the City's ban on large gatherings and now "postponing performances and tours" at the popular theater through the end of the month

Through the end of April, Chaifetz Arena is also postponing several upcoming events and performances.

"The arts are a big driver of the economy here in St. Louis," said Gene Dobbs Bradford, the President and CEO of Jazz St. Louis, which is across the street from the Fox Theatre.

"This is gonna affect everybody and you know I don't think nobody is going to be able to escape it, " said Gene.

The last time the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra had to cancel performances was during 9/11.

"We hope to be back making music for our many fans and patrons very soon," added Marie-Helene Bradford.

If you purchased tickets for the weekend concerts at Powell Symphony or if you have questions, you can call their box office at (314) 534-1700.

The city's ban on events that attract more than 1,000 attendees does not include school attendance or religious events.

