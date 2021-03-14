Independent pharmacies now offering COVID-19 vaccine

There's a new chapter in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as privately-owned pharmacies are now in the mix

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — There's a new chapter in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine as independent pharmacies are now in the mix.

Alex Vayman, the owner of two Medicine Shoppe pharmacies, is offering vaccinations weekdays as his Chesterfield and south St. Louis County locations.

Vayman said for the past two weeks, his staff has vaccinated 20-30 people each day.

“People will call us or email, and we put them on a list. Within an average of a week, we call them back to schedule an appointment,” he said.

Vayman said he believes the supply chain has improved since the vaccine rollout began late last year. He said his pharmacies receive a new shipment of the vaccine every week and on schedule.

Vayman has also had to hire additional staff to keep up with demand.

“It’s definitely a little bit of extra pressure,” he said. “But we’re trying to roll them out as fast as we can to our ability. We know how important this is to put this in people’s arms. We’re in the fight. And we’re definitely glad to be part of it.”