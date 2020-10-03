BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University has put a hold on in-person classes after two of their students — including one from St. Louis County — tested positive for coronavirus.

The school announced the changes in a post on its website Tuesday. The post said two IU students have self-reported presumptively positive tests for COVID-19 after being in a CDC-designated Level 3 country.

One of those students is the St. Louis County woman under self-quarantine at her family's home in Ladue. The post did not say where the other student lived.

Because of these concerns, the university has moved all classes online until April 6. Additionally, school leaders are figuring out which staff members can effectively do their jobs from home.

Students are encouraged to return home while classes are online-only, but residential halls and dining halls will remain open.

Universities in the St. Louis area are making their own changes.

On Tuesday, St. Louis County health officials said the woman's case was confirmed to be coronavirus by the CDC. Her result was being called a "presumptive positive" because it was not an FDA approved test. It was run in Missouri's state lab.

