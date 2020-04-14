BLACKSBURG, Va. — Cutter Insect Repellents is making hand sanitizer to support employees and organizations across the Spectrum Brands network during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hand sanitizer has been supplied to all 15 Spectrum Brands facilities and offices across the U.S. to promote the safety of its employees, according to a press release.

Cutter is also donating hand sanitizer to local organizations across the communities in which Spectrum Brands has operations.

“It’s a natural extension of the brand portfolio to expand the Cutter line beyond insect protection to fight germs as well,” said Steve Schwallie, division vice president of marketing at spectrum brands in the release. “We are pleased to be able to move into this segment and provide these products for our community partners.”

The St. Louis Area Foodbank is among the first organizations to receive Cutter hand sanitizer donations. The foodbank will distribute the donated sanitizers to its network and use them within its facility, according to the release.

“We are so grateful for our ongoing partnership with Cutter brand and for this donation of hand sanitizers,” said Meredith Knopp, president of St. Louis Area Foodbank. “Proper sanitation is critical for us to continue serving those in need in the St. Louis community. Cutter brand has been a longtime partner of ours, and this donation will go a long way – for our network and the individuals in need of assistance in our community.”

Cutter hand sanitizer will also be available to customers in the coming weeks, according to the release.

