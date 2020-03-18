ST. LOUIS — Normally you'd see hundreds of people celebrating St. Patrick's Day at the Pat Connolly Tavern in Dogtown.

On Tuesday hardly anyone was around, and police banned people from drinking and gathering in the streets.

A shut down Irish bar on St. Patricks day may seem extreme to some, but that's exactly what St. Louis' main places to partake this holiday did due to COVID-19 concerns.

Pat Connolly Tavern closed its doors once the city said no more than 50 people could gather here.

RELATED: Leaders in Greater St. Louis area restrict social gatherings to fewer than 50 people, suggest closing schools

But against the advice of local leaders, some Dogtown residents decided to come down anyway.

From a bagpipe player leading a private parade to people carrying a memorial keg down Tamm Avenue, there were a few people out having a good time.

"Absolutely, I brewed that beer for St. Patrick's Day. It is a dry Irish Stout and it is delicious," said party host Lou Barrale.

A few dozen people celebrated Tuesday.

"Normally it would be packed out here and I understand why, but at the same time tradition is tradition so you've got to march on," added Barrale.

"We're not trying to upset anybody, and understand this is a serious issue but we just feel that at this time we need a little relief," said party guest Calvin Whitaker.

The St. Patrick's Day revelers said they're trying to do what they can to stay safe while still having fun.

"Not sharing drinks, hand sanitizer everywhere," added Barrale.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: 15 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Missouri, 4 in St. Louis County

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: Cases now in all 50 states, Trump proposes sending checks

RELATED: Curbside pickup is the new normal for small businesses working to stay afloat

RELATED: Dine-in service to end at St. Louis area restaurants, bars beginning Friday