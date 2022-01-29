Iron County Sheriff hospitalized with COVID

Sheriff Jeff Burkett was exposed to COVID by an inmate at the county jail

IRONTON, Mo. — Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett is in critical condition after testing positive on Jan. 15.

The Sheriff's Office says that Burkett was exposed to the virus by an inmate at the Iron County Jail.

For several days after the diagnosis, the sheriff's symptoms were not severe; however, he recently developed double lung pneumonia.

Sheriff Burkett was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The Iron County Sheriff's Office is asking for thoughts and prayers from the community as Burkett fights the virus.

Christ Barton is the Acting Sheriff current and shared the following statement.

"Sheriff Burkett has brought so much positive change to the Iron County Sheriff's Office during his short tenure. His absence has been immediately felt by our Deputies and Professional Staff members. We join his wife, two beautiful children and myriad of family, friends and law enforcement supporters who are saying their prayers today in hope of the Sheriff's speedy recovery."