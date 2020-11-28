Some businesses not on board with Jefferson County's mask mandate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Friday marked the first day of the mask mandate in Jefferson County and some businesses that do not support it are sticking to their guns.
"I already talked to the owner. He said you guys can't be here, so leave," said Ian MacFarland, the owner of Modern Weapons Systems.
The owner of Modern Weapons System asked 5 On Your Side to leave Friday, but not before covering up a "no masks allowed" sign on his door.
"I asked you guys to leave the parking lot. You're trespassing and you've been notified," said MacFarland.
The sign on his door reads: "No masks allowed in store. Please remove your mask and leave it in your car or put in your pocket."
"My safety of my family and my children and me and my friends and my people who are patrons here is more important then the safety of someone who is scared of covid, if they're scared of covid go home," said MacFarland in a previous interview.
Macfarland declined an interview Friday, but not back in September when he said, "Kelly Vollmar is skewing the numbers so that she can pass the mandate."
"It comes down to this is a safety issue this is about saving lives at this point and reducing the burden on our health care system," said Kelly Vollmar, the county's health department director.
Vollmar said the mandate was a small and necessary change that some businesses asked for.
"I think our businesses have been waiting on something more formal from the county before they try to implement things on their own," said Vollmar.
However, this is an order -- not an ordinance. There is no enforcement for businesses that don't comply.
"I think that it is the customers right to make a choice of where they go," said Vollmar.
Jefferson County's health board actually passed a mask mandate in August. It was reversed the next day because of concerns about the approval process.