Jefferson County releases plan to use CARES Act funding, will require face masks in county government buildings

A new policy will require anyone who enters a county government building or county vehicle to wear a mask

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jefferson County officials have released a tentative plan on how it will use its funding provided by the CARES Act.

According to a press release from the office of the Jefferson County Executive, the county will allocate CARES Act funding to each political subdivision, private school and non-profit organization that applies for the funding. This funding can then be used for pre-approved COVID-19 related expenses. The amount of these expenses will also be predetermined before the funds can be spent.

Jefferson County has provided the following application dates for organizations that wish to apply for CARES Act funding.

Political Subdivisions and Schools (Public and Private)

Applications open: Aug. 3

Applications close: Aug. 24

Public Entities and Non-Profits

Applications open: Aug. 17

Applications close: Sept. 8

Information on who to contact and the application process will be released once all details concerning the application process are finalized, the release said.

Jefferson County officials have also announced that the county will be implementing a face covering policy starting on Monday, July 20.

This policy will require anyone who enters a county government building or county vehicle, (with more than one employee), to wear a face covering. This applies to county government employees, members of the public, or anyone who attends a public meeting held in a county government building.