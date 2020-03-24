JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Health Department announced the first three COVID-19 cases in the county Monday night, just hours after the county issued a stay-at-home order for residents.
“We are not surprised that there is a case in our county because of the spread of COVID-19 in surrounding counties,” Health Director Kelley Vollmar said in the release. “We have been preparing for this situation and we are confident in our ability to respond effectively.”
The patients are a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s. One case is contact-based and the other two are under investigation, the health department said.
The Jefferson County executive and health department director issued a stay-at-home order for the county starting at 12:01 Tuesday morning.
The order will remain in effect until April 23, a news release from the county said. During the order, people will still be able to do certain tasks, including:
- Residents will still be able to perform tasks essential to the health and safety of individuals, their family, household members and pets, such as obtaining medical supplies or medications, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies necessary to work from home.
- Residents will be able to obtain or deliver necessary services or supplies for themselves, household members or others necessary to maintain safety and sanitation.
- Outdoor walking or exercise, provided residents maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from any other person.
- Going to work wherein allowed.
The full order can be read below:
