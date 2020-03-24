JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Health Department announced the first three COVID-19 cases in the county Monday night, just hours after the county issued a stay-at-home order for residents.

“We are not surprised that there is a case in our county because of the spread of COVID-19 in surrounding counties,” Health Director Kelley Vollmar said in the release. “We have been preparing for this situation and we are confident in our ability to respond effectively.”

The patients are a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s. One case is contact-based and the other two are under investigation, the health department said.

The Jefferson County executive and health department director issued a stay-at-home order for the county starting at 12:01 Tuesday morning.

The order will remain in effect until April 23, a news release from the county said. During the order, people will still be able to do certain tasks, including:

Residents will still be able to perform tasks essential to the health and safety of individuals, their family, household members and pets, such as obtaining medical supplies or medications, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies necessary to work from home.

Residents will be able to obtain or deliver necessary services or supplies for themselves, household members or others necessary to maintain safety and sanitation.

Outdoor walking or exercise, provided residents maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from any other person.

Going to work wherein allowed.

The full order can be read below:

