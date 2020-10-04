JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A third person in Jefferson County has died from the coronavirus.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Health Department, the third death was a woman in her 90s who had been in the hospital from COVID-19.

“We are saddened to report a third COVID-19 related death in our county,” states Jefferson County Health Department Director, Kelley Vollmar. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this time.”

Numbers for total cases in Jefferson County has not been updated since April 9. There were 101 positive cases as of 3 p.m. that day. Four people in Jefferson County have recovered from the virus.

“We urge residents to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as we work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other, especially those most vulnerable,” Vollmar said in the release.

