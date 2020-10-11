Jefferson County health department urges residents to take protective measures as COVID-19 cases rise

“Our concern is case contacts or undiagnosed positive COVID-19 individuals unintentionally spreading COVID-19 to their more vulnerable family members”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jefferson County remains in the highest alert status when it comes to COVID-19 data.

According to the Jefferson County Health Department, data for week 45 shows the 7-day rolling average of cases per day per 100,000 residents at 65.02 and a positivity rate of 27.52%.

“Our concern is case contacts or undiagnosed positive COVID-19 individuals unintentionally spreading COVID-19 to their more vulnerable family members,” Jefferson County Health Director Kelley Vollmar said. “It is imperative that we take the appropriate prevention measures to reduce the spread as much as possible. The weight now rests on residents taking personal responsibility for slowing the spread of the virus. Only through mass adoption of individual protective measures will we see a change in the trajectory of the growth of cases through the end of the year.”

On Nov. 6, the Jefferson County Health Department reported a record 200 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, some of which were traced back to Halloween parties.

Earlier in the year, the Jefferson County Health Department Board passed a mask mandate, but repealed it a day later.

In an interview on Friday, Vollmar said when it comes to a mask mandate, they are going to leave the responsibility of wearing mask on residents.