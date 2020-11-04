Jefferson County dad who almost died leaves hospital after fighting COVID-19 for 20 days

Steve Blaha is going home after a 20-day fight against the coronavirus ❤️

FENTON, Mo. — Steve Blaha is headed home.

We profiled the 65-year-old Hillsboro father last week as he was fighting for his life against COVID-19.

Two Fridays ago, Steve's daughter Erin Muth said her dad's heart had stopped, and they had to do CPR to resuscitate him. After bringing him back, the doctor asked Muth and her mom if the next best step was to put him on a 'do not resuscitate status.'

They agreed.

"We pretty much thought, that was going to be the end. I, more or less, had it written off, he won’t make it," an emotional Muth said. "At that point, I was trying to fight to see him. We had no communication with him at that point since he was intubated. He had no contact for six days."

After being able to see him through a window, Muth wanted to make sure to say her last words to him.

So, Muth came up with an idea to raise money to buy iPads for St. Clare Hospital in Fenton so that patients could still see their loved ones, without fear of spreading the virus.

After setting up a GoFundMe, Muth raised more than $9,000 in just two days. The original goal was for $8,000, which means an iPad will go to all of the rooms at St. Clare's Hospital.

The fundraiser is still going, now with more than $19,000 in donations. Muth said she plans to buy even more iPads for other SSM Health hospitals. The next batch of 31 iPads will go to DePaul Hospital. Muth said that location has the most coronavirus patients out of the SSM Health facilities.

Now, a week after our original story aired and 20 days after Blaha was admitted to the hospital, he's headed home.

Here's the video of the moment he was able to leave the hospital.

A large crowd of people, who were practicing social distancing and wearing masks, waiting for him outside the building. They cheered, clapped and whistled as he was wheeled out of the hospital. Others held up signs to show their support.

Blaha gave made sure to give two thumbs up to the crowd.