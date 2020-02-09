Student at Jefferson County elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

The student was last on campus Friday, Aug. 28

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A student at Cedar Springs Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Desi Kirchhofer, superintendent of the Northwest School District, confirmed the positive case through a letter sent to families.

The student was last on campus Friday, Aug. 28.

Close contacts or anyone who was within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes of the student have been contacted directly by the school district. Those individuals will not be returning until the end of the quarantine period, Kirchhofer said in the letter.

All areas of the building the student was in have been “thoroughly cleaned and disinfected."

In the letter, Kirchhofer asked families to monitor their children’s health daily and if symptoms develop, parents should contact their child’s doctor.

Kirchhofer said the district is making “every effort” to provide a safe and healthy environment for students and staff, but mentioned there are still risks when participating in group activities.

“Therefore, we cannot guarantee that students or faculty members will not be exposed to the virus or those who may have been affected; but, we will continue to prioritize the safety of everyone and make every effort to minimize risks,” Kirchhofer wrote in the letter.