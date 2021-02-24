Will Jefferson County extend its mask mandate?

If the mask mandate is not extended, it will dissolve Thursday at 5 p.m.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jefferson County leaders plan to have a board meeting Thursday, to decide if the county’s mask mandate will dissolve or be extended.

Although the mask mandate is not the only topic of discussion, it is top of mind after the latest COVID-19 reports revealed five additional deaths in the county, bringing the total to 209.

One of the deaths was associated with a long-term care facility and the remaining four were based in the community. The residents were:

Female, 50’s

Male, 70’s

Female, 80’s

Male, 80’s

Male, 90’s

According to a press release, the county remains in “orange status” due to a 9.28% positivity rate and an average of 11.62 COVID-19 cases a day.

The county regained “orange status” in early February after implementing mask orders and social distancing requirements on Nov. 25, 2020.

The release also stated that the Jefferson County Health Department has provided 1,420 vaccines, with additional doses to be provided in the next few weeks.

State data from early February disclosed that the percentage of people vaccinated in Jefferson County is lower than every county around it.

Part of the problem could be that the county is not big enough to have multiple large hospitals to help with vaccine distribution and not small enough for the state to set up a National Guard-run mass vaccination site meant to help rural areas.

Thursday’s board meeting will begin at 3 p.m. and if the mask mandate is not extended, it will dissolve that day at 5 p.m.