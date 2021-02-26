Jefferson County residents divided over extension of mask mandate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The mask mandate in Jefferson County will be in place through March 25. And county residents said they are just as divided as the board members, who voted 3-2 on Thursday to extend it.
Health officials said the mask mandate has been working. The county reported 183 COVID-19 cases last week -- the lowest since July.
The mask mandate applies to people 10 years and older, when they are indoors, and cannot maintain social distancing of 6 feet apart.
Health director Kelley Vollmar said having masks in place has proved to be a good tool. She said it has helped county officials get a handle on the coronavirus.
However, board member Suzy Davis said she is opposed to the mask mandate, and she said she hears from a lot of constituents who also oppose it.
County residents are also divided.
“Well, it’s not over yet. I know a lot of people don’t think it’s bad, but it is,” resident Steven Snyder said.
Linda Bozada said breathing through a mask is difficult with asthma.
“It just throws me,” said Bozada. “I have to leave the store, sometimes, because I can’t breathe well.”
The mask mandate has been in place since November and has been extended twice.
“I think it should be up to the businesses on what they prefer or not," said resident Nicholas Schmidt. "As far as the public goes, it’s up to them as far as to whether they want to wear it or not."