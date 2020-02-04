JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon extended the county's emergency declaration and stay-at-home order indefinitely in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In the extension, Gannon said President Donald Trump's decision to extend the national emergency declaration for another 30 days led to Jefferson County extending its own state of emergency.

The stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 13, but the new extension said it will continue "unless otherwise modified, rescinded or withdrawn" by another executive order. During the order, people will still be able to do certain tasks, including:

Residents will still be able to perform tasks essential to the health and safety of individuals, their family, household members and pets, such as obtaining medical supplies or medications, visiting a health care professional or obtaining supplies necessary to work from home.

Residents will be able to obtain or deliver necessary services or supplies for themselves, household members or others necessary to maintain safety and sanitation.

Outdoor walking or exercise, provided residents maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from any other person.

Going to work wherein allowed.

For a full list of guidelines under the revised Jefferson County order, see the stay-at-home order on the Jefferson County website.

On Thursday, Jefferson County reported its first COVID-19 death.

