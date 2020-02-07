Jefferson County urges residents to wear face coverings while in public

The county is encouraging people to wear face coverings, but hasn't made it mandatory

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Health Department is strongly encouraging residents to wear cloth face coverings while in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“From the onset of COVID-19 in our communities we have worked to protect residents’ health and safety,” staid Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon. “We ask that the residents of Jefferson County assist us in slowing the spread by practicing preventative measures such as hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a face covering. In addition, I want to emphasize that this recommendation is highly encouraged.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets when an infected person talks, coughs or sneezes.

Cloth face coverings can help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading it to others, a press release stated.

Jefferson County has reported 72 positive cases in May and 176 in June, which is a 144% increase.

“We have seen a significant increase in our positive case count over the last few weeks,” states JCHD Director Vollmar. “It is imperative that the public do their part practicing preventative measures, like wearing a face covering in public. Actions taken now have a huge impact in the long run.”