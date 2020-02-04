JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman in her 80s is the first person in Jefferson County to die from COVID-19. She had been in the hospital.

“We are deeply saddened by this news,” said Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this time.”

As of April 1, the county reported 47 cases of coronavirus.

“It is absolutely crucial that everyone does their part to stop the spread of this disease in our communities,” Vollmar said.

A stay-at-home order is currently in place in the county.

