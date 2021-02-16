Jefferson County Health Department cancels COVID-19 vaccine event Tuesday due to severe weather

An alert from the health department said anyone with an appointment for the event will have their appointment rescheduled for the same time next Tuesday, Feb. 23

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Health Department canceled a COVID-19 vaccine event scheduled for Tuesday due to the severe weather.

An alert from the health department said anyone with an appointment for the event will have their appointment rescheduled for the same time next Tuesday, Feb. 23.

If you had an appointment and will not be able to make it to an appointment for the same time the next week, you are asked to send an email to director@jeffcohealth.org to set up a new appointment.

Earlier in the day, the Missouri National Guard announced the cancelation of all state vaccine events scheduled from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19 due to expected severe weather in the state.