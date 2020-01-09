Jefferson County Health Department releases additional documents after overturning mask mandate

"We recognize that we have lost some of your trust throughout the process," a statement from the department said Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Health Department released emails and documents related to its mask mandate vote late last week that was overturned less than 24 hours later.

The Jefferson County Health Center Board of Trustees voted 3-2 in favor of a mask mandate Thursday, only to have it overturned on Friday. The health department said the process has let to confusion, which they are hoping to clear up with the release of more information and documents.

"We recognize that we have lost some of your trust throughout the process," a statement from the department said Monday. "In these challenging times, we have, and will continue, to strive for transparency in communication with the public we serve. We have attached the agendas, new draft ordinance language, and the emails from last week."

The emails and documents included with the release show correspondence leading up to Thursday's meeting when the mandate was voted on and the emergency meeting in which the mandate was overturned.

A spokesperson for the board said on Friday that the decision was made to hold the emergency meeting after concerns were raised regarding whether or not the board had followed proper procedures for notification of the public prior to the meeting.

"It is extremely important to the Board and Director of the Health Center that residents feel confident in the process that is used when preparing public orders," a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Health Department said in an email Friday.

A full document of the proposed ordinance has been posted online and distributed to the community for further review through elected officials, schools and will be posted on the health center’s webpage.