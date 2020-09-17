2 football teams in this Missouri county are under quarantine after 'cluster of COVID-19 cases'

Football teams at Herculaneum and Jefferson R7 high schools were placed on a 14-day quarantine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two high school football teams in Jefferson County must quarantine after a cluster of cases associated with a recent football game, the Jefferson County Health Department said.

The department director, Kelley Vollmar, sent orders of quarantine to the superintendents of Herculaneum High School and Jefferson R7 High School on Thursday afternoon related to a game played in Herculaneum on Sept. 11.

According to a release from the Jefferson County Health Department, several members associated with the Herculaneum football team in attendance that night have tested positive for COVID-19.

After reviewing game footage and conducting positive case investigations, it was found that the Jefferson R7 teams should be quarantined as well, the health department director said.

At this time, no one on the Jefferson R7 team has tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracers from the Jefferson County Health Center will follow up with individual members of the team and staff for further instruction.

Jefferson County has no restrictions on sports. A mask mandate was abruptly overturned at the end of August, so there is no mask mandate in Jefferson County.

In St. Louis County, new youth sports guidelines recently went into effect which prohibited games, tournaments, competitions and showcases for athletes 14 and older.