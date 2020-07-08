20 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Jefferson County Jail

The inmates who have tested positive for the virus have been isolated from the rest of the jail population

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Twenty inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Jefferson County Jail, according to a spokesperson.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said on July 29, it learned of a positive COVID-19 case inside the jail. The patient was taken to an area medical facility before for an unrelated condition, the spokesperson said.

After learning of the positive result, the person was quarantined and other inmates who were in contact with the patient were tested.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said, in total there have been 20 inmates who have tested positive and most of them are asymptomatic. The inmates who have tested positive for the virus have been isolated from the rest of the jail population.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said their health and wellness are being monitored regularly.