Some in Jefferson County glad to see mask mandate expire

Health officials are still encouraging people to practice social distancing, get a vaccine and wears masks if they choose

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — "I think it's fantastic. We're all kind of wanting to get back to a normal life. Whatever is normal now," said Kat Danner.

Denner, her family and their neighbors in Jefferson County will no longer have to wear face masks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm all for no more masks. I'm ready to have normal conversations. I'm ready to give hugs. I'm ready to see my family," said the Jefferson County mom.

For four months, wearing a mask in public was a must in Jefferson County.

Thursday afternoon, the Board of Health changed all that.

It decided to let the mandate expire at 5 p.m. and let the people go mask-free.

Numbers are down from when the county was at its peak, but cases have been ticking up slightly over the last few weeks.

"I believe a mask does help to a degree, but I believe people have the right to choose whether they want to or don't want to wear one," said Kat Danner.

In the past, COVID-19 cases surged in Jefferson County.

At times, the county remained in the highest alert status of "red" as seven-day rolling averages kept climbing.

Protesters on both sides of the fiery mask debate shouted at each other outside the Department of Health building when the mandate was initially being considered.

Now, with no more mask order, officials are more optimistic.

Health officials say, currently, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths and other key numbers they've tracked during the pandemic are down in Jefferson County.

Factors they considered when they decided to expire the mask mandate.

"Our community has made some progress. We are increasing our vaccination rate capacity each day, so we've actually gone from the very beginning maybe 250 doses a week to right now we're averaging 1,400 to 2,000, 3,000 doses a week. As we work together to keep these things in check, the more we can do in opening our schools, our long-term facilities and kind of getting back to where ever we want to be," said Kelley Vollmar, the Director of the Jefferson County Health Department.

Meantime, Kat Danner has big plans for her many masks.

"I'll wash them and donate them to somebody who really wants to have them," Danner added.

Health officials are still encouraging people to practice social distancing, get a vaccine and wears masks if they choose.

St. Louis County and St. Louis City are now the only areas with mandatory mask mandates still in place.