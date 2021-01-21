Jefferson County extends mask order through late February

"It is important to continue prevention strategies, such as the mask order, until a majority of our population has been vaccinated”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Board of Trustees voted Thursday in a special board meeting to extend the current mask order in the county through late February.

The extension will last through 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Three board members voted for the extension, one voted against and one was absent from the vote.

“We feel the mask order has had a positive impact in the community,” Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said in a statement. “We are seeing our positivity rate below 20% for the first time in 10 weeks. It is important to continue prevention strategies, such as the mask order, until a majority of our population has been vaccinated.”

Under the original mandate, those who are 10 and older must wear a mask when they are in contact with other people in public indoor spaces who aren't household members.