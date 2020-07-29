Jefferson County health department doesn't vote on face mask mandate after 4-hour meeting

Protesters on both sides gathered outside of the building during the meeting.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — After a four-hour-long meeting, the Jefferson County health officials decided not to vote on the issue of a county-wide face mask mandate.

Protesters on both sides gathered outside of the building during the meeting. There were protesters on one side with people wearing face masks and protesters on the other side not wearing any face masks and holding up signs that read things like, “your fear should not take away my freedom.”

One member of the elected board, Suzy Davis, said that there’s a cure for the virus and “we should be exposed to it to boost our immunity.”

After Davis made similar claims in a meeting last week, 5 On Your Side talked with Dr. Jason Newland, a Washington University Infectious disease specialist, who debunked that claim.

"There is no treatment for the SARS COV-2 virus or COVID-19 that is curative, there are treatments when you're sick but the best cure is not to get it," Dr. Jason Newland, a Washington University Infectious disease specialist, said last week after Davis made similar claims.

Davis has no prior medical or public health experience.

During Tuesday's meeting, the board decided to require face masks at department of health facilities.

You can watch the full meeting below