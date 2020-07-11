Jefferson County reports record number of new COVID-19 cases Friday, some traced to Halloween parties

The release said the county has a positivity rate of 23%, and a total of 7,318 cases and 90 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Health Department reported a record 200 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, some of which were traced back to Halloween parties.

In a press release, Health Director Kelley Vollmar said the trend in new cases was concerning as we approach the holidays.

"We are experiencing levels of community transmission and resulting new cases that have not been experienced previously in the pandemic for our County,” Vollmar said in the press release. “This is particularly concerning right as we start the holiday season where thousands of residents are expected to travel and spend time with vulnerable loved ones.”

The release said the county has a positivity rate of 23%, and a total of 7,318 cases and 90 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health department said contact tracers tracked cases back to three separate Halloween parties over the weekend. One of the parties had been tied to 10 separate positive tests in different family units as of Friday, the press release said.

“Informal social gatherings, like Halloween parties, are ideal transmission sites for the virus because people let their guard down," Vollmar said in the press release. "They usually don’t social distance or wear a mask because they are with people they know and presume to be safe exposures.”

Dr. Alex Garza expressed similar concerns in the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force's briefing Friday.

"People can be very good about wearing a mask when out in public, but it does us no good if you take that mask off and invite 10 friends over," he said.

Jefferson County reentered the "red zone" as the county's 7-day rolling average of cases per day per 100,000 residents increased to 43.73 Monday.

Friday's press release said protective measures have shown to be effective in the St. Louis Area.

"St. Louis City and St. Louis County are experiencing test positivity rates of 11.4% and 10.4% respectively with community mask mandates and additional restrictions in place," the press release said. "The surrounding counties of Jefferson, Franklin and St. Charles (non-restriction counties) all have twice the positivity rates of St. Louis City and County at 23%, 21.6% and 20.6% respectively."

Earlier in the year, the Jefferson County Health Department Board passed a mask mandate, but repealed it a day later.