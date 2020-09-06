10,000 masks to be distributed to Jennings residents

Masks will be distributed at the Jennings Educational Training School on Friday

JENNINGS, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health, Count Executive Sam Page and the Jennings School District have come together to distribute 10,000 masks to Jennings residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, masks will be distributed at the Jennings Educational Training School, located at 6605 West Florissant Avenue, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Since March 26, residents have received 60,000 to 100,000 pounds of food every Friday, according to a press release.

To continue meeting the needs of the community, the health department will give 1,000 Jennings’ families up to 10 masks to lower the chances of getting the virus.

For more information, call Dr. Art McCoy at (314) 653-8003 or email at mccoya@jenningsk12.org.