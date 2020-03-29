ST. LOUIS — Cardinals Hall of Famer and broadcaster Jim Edmonds was tested for COVID-19 Saturday, he said on Instagram.

In the posts on his Instagram story, Edmonds showed pictures of a chest X-Ray and a picture of himself wearing a face mask while in a hospital bed.

In a video from his home he posted later, he said he tested positive for pneumonia and was still waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test.

"Held off as long as I could. I thought I was tough enough to get through," one of the posts said.

Edmonds said he has never had pneumonia and that he "isn't feeling so hot."

"I just wanted to thank everyone for their wishes," he said. "My phone has been blowing up via text and Instagram. So all you close friends who have my number, thank you so much for reaching out."

Edmonds played for the Cardinals for eight seasons and won five Gold Glove Awards and a World Series with the team.

