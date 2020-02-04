ST. LOUIS — Cardinals Hall of Famer and broadcaster Jim Edmonds has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus,” Edmonds said in his Instagram story Wednesday night.

Edmonds said he is now symptom-free, resting up and “doing really well.”

“I must have had it for a while before I got tested,” Edmonds said.

He said he did his part to flatten the curve by staying home.

“Thank God I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone said and kept our curve at our house flattened,” he said, adding that his daughter has been tested but does not have any symptoms at this time.

RELATED: 'Held off as long as I could': Cardinals great Jim Edmonds tested for COVID-19

“I appreciate everyone who has said well wishes and wished me the best,” Edmonds said.

The former Redbird encouraged everyone to take care of themselves, but he also had a stern moment with his Instagram followers.

"Do not take this lightly," Edmonds said.

He told his followers to get medical help if they are having trouble breathing, "because that's what happened to me," he said.

Doctors and healthcare providers encouraged anyone with symptoms to call their primary care physician before going to the hospital.

Over the weekend, Edmonds showed pictures of a chest X-ray and a picture of himself wearing a face mask while in a hospital bed.

"Held off as long as I could. I thought I was tough enough to get through," one of the posts said.

Edmonds played for the Cardinals for eight seasons and won five Gold Glove Awards and a World Series with the team.

Latest coronavirus headlines: