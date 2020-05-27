Jon Hamm among celebrities to take part in Budweiser poker challenge for charity

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser and Jon Hamm. Two St. Louis icons, teaming up.
Budwesier announced on social media Tuesday it was partnering with the World Poker Tour for a special "The King's Celebrity Poker Challenge" to help raise money for World Central Kitchen, which is helping feed families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game will feature a number of prominent celebrities including Hamm, actor Jason Alexander, former NBA all-star Pau Gasol, actor Kevin Pollak and professional surfer Kelly Slater.
The #Poker4Charity event will be streamed on Twitch on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m. central time for viewers 21 and older. No money was exchanged between players in the tournament.
