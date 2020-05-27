Jon Hamm among celebrities to take part in Budweiser poker challenge for charity

The challenge will feature celebrities such as Hamm, Jason Alexander and Pau Gasol to raise money to feed those who need help during the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser and Jon Hamm. Two St. Louis icons, teaming up.

Budwesier announced on social media Tuesday it was partnering with the World Poker Tour for a special "The King's Celebrity Poker Challenge" to help raise money for World Central Kitchen, which is helping feed families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game will feature a number of prominent celebrities including Hamm, actor Jason Alexander, former NBA all-star Pau Gasol, actor Kevin Pollak and professional surfer Kelly Slater.

The #Poker4Charity event will be streamed on Twitch on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m. central time for viewers 21 and older. No money was exchanged between players in the tournament.