Jurors must mask at St. Louis Circuit Court, beginning July 25

ST. LOUIS — People heading to the St. Louis Circuit Court will have to wear a face mask starting Monday.

The face mask mandate will apply to all 22nd Circuit Court employees, people summoned for jury duty, and anyone else inside any part of the jury assembly room at any time.

The move comes as St. Louis and neighboring communities continue to struggle with high COVID-19 transmission rates and case numbers.

The CDC has been encouraging people to wear face masks in crowded indoor spaces. COVID-19 in the City of St. Louis is high, according to the CDC's website.

The jury assembly room is the downtown St. Louis court's most high-traffic area, a statement from the court's communication office said Thursday.

"Groups of dozens of people routinely gather at a single time over the course of carrying out their jury service almost every week (in the jury assembly room)," the statement said.

According to the statement, officials with the court believe the precautionary measure is an important step toward helping reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 to more people.