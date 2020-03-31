ST. LOUIS — Kennedy Holmes sang her way into our homes via NBC’s "The Voice” during season 15 in 2018. Now, her family is fighting coronavirus and quarantining to protect the teenage singer.

Kennedy’s brother, Jordan Bow, and her cousin, Ronald Smith, are college students. They had recently traveled and decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. They did it at Kennedy’s house. Kennedy’s mother decided to stay with the young men in case they showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Kennedy and her father left to live with a relative to protect themselves.

The Holmes family’s precautions turned out to be vital decisions.

Kennedy’s mother, brother and cousin all tested positive for coronavirus in mid-March.

They assume Ronald and Jordan contracted coronavirus while traveling.

Provided photo

They all had a sore throat, chills and body aches. Only one of them had a fever.

“I think when you compare it to the symptoms that you normally get with the flu, it was very mild,” said Karen Holmes, Kennedy’s mom.

All three believe they got lucky and had mild symptoms during the last two weeks.

Both Ronald and Jordan have asthma and said COVID-19 did not exacerbate their pre-existing conditions.

READ ALSO: 'It can happen to anybody' | 5 members of one St. Louis County family diagnosed with COVID-19

Doctors have instructed the three family members to continue to quarantine for 14 days after getting their test results.

They hope their mild symptoms give some people hope.

“Recovery is definitely possible,” said Jordan, Kennedy’s brother.

“It’s a good thing for people to see a more positive story because we have a lot of unfortunate situations,” added Karen.

Kennedy and her father continue to be healthy and are dropping groceries off at the mailbox for their quarantined loved ones.

