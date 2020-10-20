Missouri police major dies of COVID-19-related complications

Flags in Dunklin County will be flown at half-staff on Oct. 20, the governor's office announced

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Flags will be flown at half-staff in Dunklin County on Oct. 20 in honor of a Missouri police department assistant chief who died from COVID-19-related complications.

According to a release from Missouri Governor Mike Parson's Office, Kennett Police Department Major Rick Groves, the department's assistant chief, died on Oct. 16 as a result of COVID-19 that he contracted in September while serving as a law enforcement officer.

Groves began his career with the Kennett Police Department in 1985.

"On behalf of the officers you will be missed. You always made a way to bring laughter into the room. You may have been hard headed and stubborn sometimes but you loved what you done and cared about the citizens of Kennett. You will be greatly missed. We have it from here brother," Chief Wilson wrote on Facebook.

“Assistant Chief Rick Groves’ 50 years of dedicated public service stand out as a model for all Missourians,” Gov. Parson said. “After serving for almost 13 years at the Missouri Department of Transportation, Rick Groves made the decision to devote his life to protecting the public as a member of law enforcement. He spent more than 35 years with the Kennett Police Department and more than 37 years in total as a member of law enforcement.”

“During his career, he mentored younger officers on the importance of fulfilling the ideals of public service,” Gov. Parson said. “Assistant Chief Groves will always be remembered for his faithful service to fellow citizens.”

Our office is heartbroken. We are thankful for the belly laughs, pranks, and time, we have had working with you. You... Posted by Kennett 911 Communications on Friday, October 16, 2020