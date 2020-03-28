ST. LOUIS — People are showing kindness any way they can, even on Facebook Live.

Bridgette Kossor lives in Shrewsbury and typically sings in nursing homes, but she can't do that right now because of COVID-19. Thursday night, she sang from her balcony for one hour straight.

More people are showing kindness without leaving their front steps. Thanks to The Front Steps Project, which has made its way to St. Louis.

Photographers around the country are taking pictures of families on front steps to help them remember this moment in history. It was started in Massachusetts by Cara Soulia and her friend Kristen Collins. Then other photographers Caitrin Dunphy and Topher Cox jumped in to help.

The idea exploded, and now a local project is being organized by St. Louis Moms Blog. Sign-ups are limited. Photos are free. All you're asked to do is to make a good faith donation to the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

“We're excited to partner with Kelly Morrell Photography, who will be taking photos from a distance, practicing social distancing," said Rebekah Coste, of STL Moms Blog.

In Belleville, teachers from Signal Hill School are showing kindness without leaving their cars. About 30 teachers participated in a parade for the school community.

“We really, really, really miss our kids and want to see them and make sure they're doing OK,” said sixth grade teacher Kyle Sellers.

From Shrewsbury to Belleville, kindness is everywhere. If you see something let us know on the KSDK Facebook page.

