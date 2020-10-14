Some students at St. Louis charter schools to return to in-person learning

Starting Nov. 4, the charter network will reopen its school buildings to students in Pre-K through second grades

ST. LOUIS — Students in Pre-K through second grades at KIPP St. Louis, a network of six public charter schools, will have the opportunity to return to in-person learning.

Starting Nov. 4, the charter network will reopen its school buildings to those grade levels on a staggered schedule.

Kindergarten students will return on Nov. 4, Pre-K and first grade students will return on Nov. 9 and second grade students will return on Nov. 30.

Students in grades 3-12 will remain 100% virtual until further notice, according to a press release.

Families with students in all grade levels will still have the choice to remain 100% virtual. Parents with students in Pre-K through second grade will need to “opt-in” for in-person learning.

“Of all grade levels, our younger students are the group most adversely affected – both emotionally and academically – by the lack of socialization and face-to-face interaction. As a result, we’ll prioritize bringing our youngest learners back to in-person learning first,” said Kelly Garrett, executive director of KIPP St. Louis.

The following precautions will be taken for in-person learning:

Masks will be provided for all employees and students and masks must be worn by all individuals in the buildings at all times (except while eating or drinking).

Temperature checks are required for all students and adults before they enter the school building.

Every school has a trained nurse on staff to identify COVID-19 symptoms and follow the proper protocol if a student or staff is experiencing them while at school. Guardians will be contacted and asked to pick up students immediately if symptoms are present.

Cleaning will be done thoroughly and frequently throughout the day.

KIPP St. Louis will continue to provide breakfast and lunch for every student.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available in classrooms and throughout the school building.

Students and staff will be required to stay home if they are sick.