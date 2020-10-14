Some students at St. Louis charter schools to return to in-person learning

ST. LOUIS — Students in Pre-K through second grades at KIPP St. Louis, a network of six public charter schools, will have the opportunity to return to in-person learning.
Starting Nov. 4, the charter network will reopen its school buildings to those grade levels on a staggered schedule.
Kindergarten students will return on Nov. 4, Pre-K and first grade students will return on Nov. 9 and second grade students will return on Nov. 30.
Students in grades 3-12 will remain 100% virtual until further notice, according to a press release.
Families with students in all grade levels will still have the choice to remain 100% virtual. Parents with students in Pre-K through second grade will need to “opt-in” for in-person learning.
“Of all grade levels, our younger students are the group most adversely affected – both emotionally and academically – by the lack of socialization and face-to-face interaction. As a result, we’ll prioritize bringing our youngest learners back to in-person learning first,” said Kelly Garrett, executive director of KIPP St. Louis.
The following precautions will be taken for in-person learning:
- Masks will be provided for all employees and students and masks must be worn by all individuals in the buildings at all times (except while eating or drinking).
- Temperature checks are required for all students and adults before they enter the school building.
- Every school has a trained nurse on staff to identify COVID-19 symptoms and follow the proper protocol if a student or staff is experiencing them while at school. Guardians will be contacted and asked to pick up students immediately if symptoms are present.
- Cleaning will be done thoroughly and frequently throughout the day.
- KIPP St. Louis will continue to provide breakfast and lunch for every student.
- Hand sanitizer stations will be available in classrooms and throughout the school building.
- Students and staff will be required to stay home if they are sick.
