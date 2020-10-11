Elementary school in Kirkwood transitions to online learning after 30% of staff in quarantine

As of Nov. 9, there are currently 385 students and 51 staff members in quarantine in the Kirkwood School District

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — An elementary school in the Kirkwood School District is returning to online learning for a few weeks after 30% of its instructional staff is in quarantine.

According to a letter sent to Kirkwood families, Robinson Elementary’s transition to online learning for all students will be extended through Nov. 23 due to additional staff quarantines.

As of Nov. 9, there are currently 385 students and 51 staff members in quarantine in the Kirkwood School District. The quarantine includes multiple classrooms and two athletic teams.