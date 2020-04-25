Kirkwood Farmers' Market opens with added vendors, COVID-19 guidelines in place

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — On Saturday, shoppers got a chance to support small, essential businesses in Kirkwood, some opening for the first time this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are trying to service the local community with some fresh greens and keep everyone healthy," Paula Anane, co-owner of Spring Fresh Greens said. The market is giving people a way to help small businesses, and doing it in a safe manner.

Many of these businesses are feeling the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as restaurants suspend operations and people flock to grocery stores.



"We just started this spring so we got some challenges that were dealing with the virus going on," Anane said.



"I personally view it just the same as being in a supermarket and I like the open air concept too so you're not just inside a building," Anane said.



Spring Fresh Greens joins others such as Teleo Coffee and Farrar out Farm included in additional vendors added to the market.



"We're very grateful. It's great to see people too.. being couped up inside for the last 5 weeks... this is just a breath of fresh air," Anane said.



To shop, visitors were asked to wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. These are measures shoppers say they'll gladly take to support these small businesses.



"In this economy I think it's important to support the small businesses in order for them to survive this epidemic," one shopper said.