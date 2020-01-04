Kroger announced it is giving what it calls a "hero bonus" to frontline workers for hours worked March 29 through April 18.

The bonus is an additional $2 per hour which is added on to the standard base rate of pay.

Kroger will be giving employees access to that bonus weekly.

This announcement follows Kroger's previous offering of a one-time appreciation bonus to be paid out this week.

Many grocery store employees are continuing to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: VERIFY: Don't use soap to wash your produce

RELATED: LIST: Stores designate shopping times for seniors, vulnerable during COVID-19 outbreak

"Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency," Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO, said in a press release.

"The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies."

For more information about precautions being taken at Kroger stores, click here.