Lake St. Louis hospital announces zero in-house COVID-19 patients

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint louis said it’s quite the improvement from four months ago when it had to have a patient overflow tent outside

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — It’s a huge milestone for SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis. Hospital officials announced Monday they no longer have any COVID-19 patients in-house.

The hospital said it’s quite the improvement from four months ago when it had an emergency room patient overflow tent outside the department to help manage the influx of patients coming in. Many of those patients were COVID-19 positive or experiencing the lingering effects of the virus.

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake St. Louis was one of many hospitals that dealt with staffing and spacing shortages, especially during the peak of the pandemic.

The reduction of COVID-19 cases in hospitals is a growing trend in the St. Louis area.

Less than a week ago, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force announced that more than 20,000 patients had been discharged from the hospital since the pandemic. That’s about 50 patients discharged per day. Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander of the task force, called it a "momentous day".

In addition to that milestone, Dr. Garza said there are other reasons to be positive about the future as well, including several vaccination events scheduled in our area in the near future.