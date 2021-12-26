Lambert passengers report few delays in air travel on Sunday

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights across the country Saturday and Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Before Thanksgiving, the major airlines blamed staffing shortages for travel delays. Now, reasons for hundreds of canceled flights, Christmas Day and Sunday, include staff members calling-in sick with COVID.

At St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, Sunday, airline traveler Conner Larson said, “They’re giving us a different flight path and stuff, but Denver’s all booked-up. O’Hare’s all booked up, right now. So, we have to fly tomorrow, I guess.”

His reaction?

“Makes sense,” he said, “with the pandemic, with crazy storm systems moving in.”

Other passengers reported weather delays in Seattle.

Traffic was visible inside and outside Lambert Airport, Sunday afternoon. The arrivals board reported most flights on time, with few delays and rare cancelations.

American Airlines passenger Luis Salazar said, “Well, we were supposed to take off at 12:40, but I think we ended up going around 1:30.”

Salazar was on a flight from Dallas to St. Louis. He added that airline officials really did not explain the delay.

An airline passenger who identified himself as Mark Flatlander explained his travel delays.

“It was in Atlanta, coming to St. Louis,” said Flatlander. “New Orleans was fine — New Orleans to Atlanta — but in Atlanta we did have a 15-20-minute delay and the reason given was they’re just running behind. Specifically, they didn’t give us a ‘Why?’”

Meanwhile, TSA officials said they screened 1.5 million people at security checkpoints, nationwide, on Saturday. That’s higher than the 1.1 million people screened on that date, a year ago, but well above the 2.5 million people screened on Christmas Day, 2019.