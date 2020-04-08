Did you attend a large gathering without masks or social distancing? St. Louis pandemic task force recommends you quarantine

"Large gatherings without masks and no social distancing are breeding grounds for spreading the virus," Dr. Garza said

ST. LOUIS — Large crowds with no social distancing or masks? That's what happened at the Lake of the Ozarks and the Pike County Fair last weekend.

Videos show hundreds of people standing by each other, without masks at an EDM concert at the lake.

About two hours away, the same goes for the Pike County Fair. It was packed country concert for closing night. Some masks seen, but many were out of sight.

These are the exact type of situations health officials have asked you to avoid.

The videos circulating even grabbed the attention of the St. Louis Pandemic Metropolitan Task Force.

"I did see some articles about large gatherings down by the lake and the Pike County Fair and things like that. Large gatherings without masks and no social distancing are breeding grounds for spreading the virus. We should be doing everything that we can to decrease that risk of spread," Dr. Alex Garza, Incident Commander of the Task Force said.

Dr. Garza recommends you quarantine if you've been in these large crowds.

"First of all, it's important not to put yourself in that position, but if you are in that position, it's prudent to quarantine yourself. We know that younger people aren't as affected by it, but it keeps spread occurring in the community," he added.

What he's worried about? The vulnerable community that may interact with these young adults.

Washington University Psychologist Dr. Tim Bono believes the fear factor of COVID-19 has dwindled, for some.

"One of the things we know about human emotions is that they are temporary. They will truly fade and that includes the emotion of fear."

He said this could be a mindset for several people: the effort and the inconvenience are simply not worth it.

Dr. Bono said it's not a surprise for young adults to be the main offenders of the social distancing guidelines. He said there's a developmental marker around that age when it comes to establishing autonomy.

"Establishing the individual as a free agent, which can make individuals therefore less likely, and less willing to abide by guidelines that have been outlined by other people," he explained.

Regardless of the reason in attending these events, Dr. Garza is hoping these actions come to an end.

"I would just ask people to avoid putting yourself in those risky situations because it's not helping the community. It's not helping us recover from this pandemic," Dr. Garza said.