ST. LOUIS — Local leaders for most of the St. Louis area are suggesting new proactive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, and Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler agreed to take the following measures to prevent the spread:

Effective immediately and for the next eight weeks, scheduled events and social gatherings with more than 50 people in attendance are prohibited across all five jurisdictions, as recommended by the CDC. This decision will be reevaluated constantly in communication with the region’s top health care professionals.

It is recommended that by at least Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all public, private, charter, and parochial schools across all five jurisdictions close until further notice. This decision will be reevaluated by April 3.

In Missouri, decisions regarding the mandatory closures of restaurants, bars, and nightclubs remain under consideration and are expected to be made soon.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: President Trump says relax, don't hoard groceries; Fed slashes rates

RELATED: President Trump urges public to 'relax' and stop hoarding

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker orders bars, restaurants in Illinois to close to public starting Monday night