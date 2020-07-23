Learning center offers advice to school districts as they plan for fall reopenings

The learning center has remained open during the pandemic, several students are children of front line workers.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — As school plans are starting to come out, a learning center in the St. Louis area offered advice to school districts weighing their options on how to reopen for the fall.

The Kids In Motion Learning Center in Florissant has remained open through the COVID-19 pandemic, even continuing to educate the children of front line workers. Here's a few things they have done to keep students and staff safe.

Reduced staff during the peak of pandemic. All are back and working now, wearing masks the entire time.

Temperatures are checked before entering the building. All students with a temperature of 99.5 or higher are sent home. They're only allowed back after a quarantine or with a doctor's note.

Students are separated as much as possible and stay in small groups that allow for social distancing throughout the day.

Students over 7 years old have to wear masks at all times.

"It's a hindrance for the thumb suckers," said Erica Bargney, of Kids in Motion. "They are always looking to manipulate it. That's when the last child comes and we say remove it, but at the end of the day we have them put them back on."

Parents are only allowed in the lobby with a mask on. If no mask, parents or adults are asked to remain outside of the building.

The center's biggest concern is what students are doing when they go home. So far, there have been no positive cases.