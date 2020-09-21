St. Louis Board of Aldermen president pushes for additional $1 million in CARES Act funding for small businesses

More than 1,400 businesses have applied for the $5,000 grants, but there is only enough funding to help 800 businesses

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed is pushing for an additional $1 million in additional funding to be allocated to the $4 million St. Louis City Small Business Grant Fund.

Reed's office announced in a Monday press release that he will formally request the extra funding during Tuesday's COVID-19 Special Committee of the Board of Alderman meeting at 10 a.m.

The small business grant fund supports small businesses in St. Louis that have been affected by COVID-19. According to the release, more than 1,400 businesses have applied for the $5,000 grants, but there is only enough funding to help 800 businesses.

An additional $1 million would help support an extra 200 businesses, Reed's office said.

"As the coronavirus continues to spread in our area, it is critical that we continue to help as many businesses we can to stay afloat," Reed said in the release.