ST. LOUIS — Four residents and two staff members at Life Care Center of St. Louis have tested positive for COVID-19.

The four residents are in the hospital and the two staff members are at home recovering, the nursing home's executive director Sean Buckley said in a statement Sunday. The residents' conditions were not given.

The nursing home is owned by the same company that owns Life Care Center of Kirkland, the site of a COVID-19 outbreak in Seattle.

The first patient was taken to the St. Mary’s Hospital on March 18. Two more patients who began showing symptoms were transferred on March 23 and one on Tuesday.

The first positive test came back March 24 and all patients known to have had contact with the residents were isolated.

The two staff members will not return to work until they are cleared by health department guidelines.

The center has been following the guidelines of the CDC and state and local health departments, Buckley said.

"Every associate is also screened when they arrive for work, including checking temperature, to ensure no additional sickness is brought into our building. If they have a fever over 100.4, we send them home and ask they contact their personal physician," Buckley said.

An infection prevention station has been placed at the entrance of the nursing home with personal protection supplies.

