Lifeguard at St. Charles pool tests positive for COVID-19

All aquatic facilities have been deep cleaned and will remain open

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A lifeguard at a pool in St. Charles tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

The lifeguard last worked at McNair Aquatic Facility on July 13 at the outdoor facility, according to a press release.

All aquatic facilities have been deep cleaned and sterilized as a precaution, but will remain open. The exposure of the employee is limited since the lifeguard worked outdoors in a lifeguard station, the release said.

“We are confident the health and safety of guests and staff risk is low,” St. Charles Parks and Recreation said in the release.

Other staff members who were in close contact with the lifeguard have been sent for testing and will be quarantined until negative results are received.

Anyone who visited the facility on July 13 is considered to be at low risk for getting the virus but should still monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestions or runny nose