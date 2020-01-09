6 staff members at Lincoln County preschool test positive for COVID-19

TROY, Mo. — Six staff members at a Lincoln County preschool have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A spokesperson for Lincoln County R-III Early Childhood Education Center confirmed the positive cases with 5 On Your Side Tuesday morning.
On Friday, families were told the school would be moving into Tier 3 – Distance Learning, outlined in its Return to Learn Plan.
The school moved to Tier 3 on Monday and will continue to be in Tier 3 until Sept. 11.
In all, Lincoln County has reported 564 COVID-19 cases, according to the latest information from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.