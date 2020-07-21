Troy Buchanan High School asking families to monitor health after COVID-19 case at graduation

The graduation was held at the St. Charles Family Arena on July 10 and streamed online

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Students and families who attended the graduation ceremony at Troy Buchanan High School on July 10 are being asked to monitor their health after the school confirmed a person at the event tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a letter to families, Troy Buchanan High School President Brian Brown and District Health Coordinator Mende Kemper said social distancing was observed at the event, but families should keep an eye on possible symptoms just to be careful.

The graduation was held at the St. Charles Family Arena on July 10 and streamed online.

People who were known to be in direct contact with the person who tested positive have been contacted by the district.

"We will continue to work with [the Lincoln County Health Department] to monitor the situation," the letter said. "Should more information come available, we will issue an update."

This is the second notice this week of a COVID-19 case at a high school gathering.

Nineteen students tested positive for the coronavirus after an outdoor graduation ceremony and an off-site prom for St. Dominic High school.

St. Dominic High School, in O’Fallon, Missouri, said the ceremony was held on July 8 and prom was held on July 10. According to the school’s website, the off-site prom was held at Old Hickory Golf Club in St. Peters.

After the two events, the school was notified 19 of the students and two outside guests of one of the events tested positive for COVID-19. According to a release from the school, all who tested positive for the virus began experiencing symptoms after the two events.